JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Transit Services will remain closed through 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

That means that all transit services including, fixed routes and Job Access will not be running until 10 a.m.

The Memorial Park Community Center will remain closed as well until 10 a.m. Friday’s Glow Stick Swim has been rescheduled for Friday, January 13th.

