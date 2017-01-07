Johnson City Fire investigating after car destroyed in garage fire

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Fire officials are investigating after a fire started in the garage of a home on Southwest Avenue. Units from the Johnson City Fire Department arrived on scene just after 11:00 AM Saturday.

Officials say firefighters extinguished the fire in sub-freezing temperatures within approximately 15 minutes. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived. No one was hurt during the incident. Authorities say a 2000 Toyota RAV 4 was destroyed inside the garage. The building and all contents were destroyed. The owner was at home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the JCFD Fire Marshal’s Division.

