Johnson City Fire investigating after car destroyed in garage fire

Curtis McCloud Goodwin Photography By Published:
jc-fire

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Fire officials are investigating after a fire started in the garage of a home on Southwest Avenue.  Units from the Johnson City Fire Department arrived on scene just after 11:00 AM Saturday.

Officials say firefighters extinguished the fire in sub-freezing temperatures within approximately 15 minutes. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived.  No one was hurt during the incident. Authorities say a 2000 Toyota RAV 4 was destroyed inside the garage. The building and all contents were destroyed. The owner was at home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the JCFD Fire Marshal’s Division.

 

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s