JC Commission sets goals for 2017

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Commissioners spent over four hours Saturday morning ironing out city goals, in their first workshop of the year.

Newly elected Johnson City Mayor David Tomita led the discussion.

“We have a road map of projects,” Mayor Tomita said.

Short term and long term projects are on the list for 2017.

Mayor Tomita said it’s about prioritizing as a group.

“I want to get things done that are important to the commission,” Mayor Tomita said.

Some of their short term goals for the next three to six months are re-branding Johnson City’s logo, live streaming commission meetings, replacing lights at Cardinal Park and looking into downtown parking issues.

“I’d like to study it to see where the availability of adding some parking is. Do we really have a parking problem or are there available spaces and folks just don’t know where they are?” Mayor Tomita said.

Their long term goals include June’s budget deadline.

Mayor Tomita said inflation and rising interest rates are factors this year.

“If we’re intending to borrow money for any of these improvements, to complete these projects we need to take a hard look at that,” Mayor Tomita said.

With a new year, the city also welcomed Commissioners Todd Fowler and Joe Wise.

Wise said he looks forward to bringing in his experience on the West Walnut Street Task Force.

“It’s exciting to hear support from the commission to continue to explore those opportunities and make a commitment to them,” Wise said.

It’s a commitment that Tomita hopes makes a lasting impression.

“I want to make sure that in these two years we have something to show for it,” Mayor Tomita said.

The city’s next commission meeting is set for Thursday, Jan. 19.

