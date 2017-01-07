Gatlinburg loses 4 salt trucks to wildfires, other agencies helping out

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Officials with the city of Gatlinburg say two thirds of their salt trucks were destroyed in the wildfires, but other agencies are helping out during this round of winter weather.

Public Works Director Larry Henderson says four of the city’s six salt trucks were lost in the fires. The cities of Pigeon Forge and Seviervile have each loaned a truck and Knox County is lending a truck and driver, bringing the total to five salt trucks available in Gatlinburg.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is also helping by salting the major city streets during snow events, in addition to their usual treating of Highways 441 and 321.