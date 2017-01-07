Don’t leave soda in your freezing car, or this happens

Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page
Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

(WSPA)-This is a picture the Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office in Montana posted to their Facebook page as a warning about what happens to sodas when they freeze.

So bring those groceries inside when the temperature is below freezing or you could have a mess on your hands.

Better safe than… this.

“A friendly reminder for you all…..don’t leave your carbonated drinks in your vehicle when it’s this cold outside, especially over night!!!!”

According to LiveScience.com, “Frozen soda can explosions are not due directly to water expanding as it freezes, but to the resulting pressure put on an isolated pocket of C02.”

 

