Crews in Kingsport work to clear downtown roads

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Saturday morning we found crews hard at work in downtown Kingsport trying to clear snow from the roadways.

The city’s landfill manager, Bob Fickle, was clearing snow with a backhoe on Broad Street Saturday when we spoke to him.

“They all need their parking spots you know, so I brought the backhoe down, and opened some spots up and it looks pretty good, so they can get the people in and make some money,” Fickle said.

Fickle said he had been working to clear parking lots and roadways in downtown Kingsport since 11pm Friday.

