KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport officials said the westbound lane of Memorial Boulevard from Old Stage Road to Trinity Lane will be closed on Tuesday as public works crews for tree removal work.

The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tues., Jan. 10.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the area. Crews and signage will be directing traffic through the area.

