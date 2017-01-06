Tri-Cities leaders lay out top priorities before lawmakers head to Nashville next week

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Mayors in the Tri-Cities told legislators what items are at the top of their priority lists before they head to Nashville next week.

Friday in a conference room at Bristol Motor Speedway, each mayor focused on one of the three top priorities for the Tri-Cities.

“When we are putting policies in front of the state legislature as a cumulative effort and not independently it adds much more meaning and strength to it,” Bristol, TN Mayor Chad Keen said.

Johnson City Mayor David Tomita asked legislators to consider allowing local governments to decide how they want to tax.

“So there are several things that were suggesting that would be reasonable ways to allow the local governments to raise a fee or a tax and it not be a tax increase by the legislature,” Tomita said.

For example, a tax added on to your meal at a restaurant.

“One of the things were going to ask them to do is allow each municipality to decide whether or not to put a prepared food tax on prepared food so another 25, 30 cents on top of your meal and that would go to the local government,” Tomita said.

“This is the first year where I’ve heard the cities come forward and say let’s talk about taxing ability and the city is wanting the ability to bring in a local option sales tax, they talked about local gas tax, and a restaurant tax,” Sen. Jon Lundberg (R- District 4) said.

Kingsport’s Mayor John Clark talked about the issue of annexation.

“The position is that we would like to have the opportunity to have that toolkit called annexation in our toolkit if needed as a way to continue expanding our cities at the same time we are opposed to de-annexation we think that would hurt our chances we would be going backwards as a city in terms of our tax base,” Clark said.

Bristol, TN’s Mayor Chad Keen discussed the need to share revenue more evenly between city and county schools .

“A lot of the money that comes in to our school systems comes through the county and so there’s been legislation, that had good intentions from the state legislature, but it cuts the city out of some of their tax dollars,” Keen said.

In addition to the mayors, Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus also spoke Friday, telling legislators he wants to see tighter restrictions on suboxone clinics.

The legislative session starts Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.