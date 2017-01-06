Texas man arrested for driving wrong way down one way street, nearly hitting officers

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Texas man on multiple charges Friday morning after he reportedly drove the wrong way down a one way street and almost hit officers working a separate crash.

According to a JCPD news release, officers working another crash were almost hit by Donald Ray Marshall’s vehicle after he drove down a one way street in the wrong direction.

Officers stopped Marshall, of Angelina, Texas, and detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Marshall reportedly failed sobriety tests given by the officers.

Marshall was charged with driving under the influence, wrong way on a one way street, reckless endangerment and violation of implied consent law.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $11,000 bond.

Marshall was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Friday at 10:30 a.m.

