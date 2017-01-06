Texas man arrested for driving wrong way down one way street, nearly hitting officers

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
donald-ray-marshall

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Texas man on multiple charges Friday morning after he reportedly drove the wrong way down a one way street and almost hit officers working a separate crash.

According to a JCPD news release, officers working another crash were almost hit by Donald Ray Marshall’s vehicle after he drove down a one way street in the wrong direction.

Officers stopped Marshall, of Angelina, Texas, and detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Marshall reportedly failed sobriety tests given by the officers.

Marshall was charged with driving under the influence, wrong way on a one way street, reckless endangerment and violation of implied consent law.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $11,000 bond.

Marshall was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s