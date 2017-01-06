Plan to annex and rezone land for public housing moves forward in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A plan to expand the Johnson City limits into Washington County, TN to make way for the construction of low-income housing, won initial approval Thursday at City Hall.

The Johnson City Housing Authority wants to build a 64-unit public housing apartment complex on 13 acres of county land on Huffine Rd.

Area residents tell News Channel 11, things like safety, property values and traffic are among their concerns.

The complex plans to serve a little over 100 people, focusing on single mothers and children who’ve aged out of the foster care system.

A concerned citizen we spoke with who owns the adjacent land says if this moves forwards, there’s trouble to come.

“They have not done their due diligence in locating this piece of property, I can tell you that there are caverns and sink holes and a huge rock bluff on this property,” Ken Huffine said.

Friday’s vote was a close call, with three “yes” votes and two “no” votes.

The commission fired off questions to the housing authority, concerning things like traffic and busing area students to local schools.

Vice Mayor, Jenny Brock, voted yes.

“We want to get additional data, some additional information, so we can make that decision on whether annexation is in the best interest of the city,” Jenny Brock said.

The owner of the land, Jerry Elliot, says while he thinks citizens have a right to their own opinion, he hopes the property sells.

Area residents also have a petition set up that has over 100 signatures, as they hold out hope for a “no” vote.

Some area residents tell us, if passed, they’re planning to move.

The public comment period is set for two weeks from Friday, Jan. 19.

Johnson City commissioners also approved, in first reading, a request from a downtown brewery to serve drinks outside their doors. The commission will review this again also on Jan. 19.

