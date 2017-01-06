New TN law allows for stiffer sentence on robbers who target pharmacies

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – People who rob pharmacies could now spend more time in jail. That’s under a new law that went into effect just days ago in Tennessee.

Before the start of this year, a criminal who robbed a pharmacy faced the same possible sentence as one who robbed any other business. Now, a judge can impose a stiffer sentence on robbers who target pharmacies.

Barry Walton’s Kingsport pharmacy has only been robbed once since it opened in 1989, but he said some other shops aren’t as lucky.

“There are several pharmacies in our region that have had multiple robberies,” Walton said.

It’s a crime Kingsport Police Department officers know well. KPD worked four pharmacy robberies in 2016.

“Prescription medication has easily surpassed every other drug that we deal with here in Kingsport,” Kingsport Police Department PIO Tom Patton said.

“We are supportive of anything that helps discourage folks from robbing pharmacies,” said Walton.

And a new Tennessee law aims to do just that. As of January 1, a judge can use robbing a pharmacy as a factor to make a defendant’s sentence longer.

“I think the legislature was looking at a way to protect pharmacists who are standing in harm’s way unfortunately,” Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney William Harper said.

Patton said, “The biggest issue with pharmacy robberies is the people committing these crimes are not always thinking clearly when they commit them.”

But Patton and Harper are both hopeful the change makes would-be robbers think twice.

“The fact that defendants could potentially be serving longer sentences hopefully that has some sort of deterrent effect,” said Harper.

So drugs stay in the right hands and pharmacists like Walton stay safe.

Johnson City police told us they had one pharmacy robbery last year, but in 2015, they reported five cases.

