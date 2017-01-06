New federal tax law will delay some income tax returns

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A new federal tax law may affect some people who rely on their income tax returns.

Under the new law, called the “PATH Act”, the Internal Revenue Service will delay some returns that are filed early this year.

Elyse Batista is just learning about the new federal law that took effect on January 1.

“I think it’s going to make a huge impact on people,” Batista said.

The IRS is operating under the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act or PATH Act of 2015.

The new law mandates that the IRS not issue a refund on tax returns claiming the ‘Earned Income Tax Credit’ or the ‘Additional Child Tax Credit’ until February 15.

Libby Marcus, with Marcus Tax in Colonial Heights, says people who fall under that category could be waiting nearly a month for their returns in some cases.

“So you won’t be getting a refund early like you have in the past,” she explained. “A lot of that I think is due to fraud and where we have identity theft. Usually you get your refund back in a week to 10 days. Now it could be up into February before you get your refund back.”

Marcus says this change will impact a lot of people in the region.

“It could cause a lot of problems that are waiting for their refunds for rent, groceries, you know just day to day living,” Marcus said.

“It’s a good and a bad thing. I feel like for people who are depending on the money it’s going to be bad. But as far as insuring that you identity is safe and to combat fraud, it’s going to have to be done either on the front end or the back end,” Batista said.

You can visit http://www.irs.gov for more information.

