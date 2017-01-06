Lady Vols beat Vanderbilt 70-57 for sixth consecutive win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Mercedes Russell had 15 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks Thursday as Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 70-57 for its sixth consecutive victory.

Tennessee (10-4, 2-0 SEC) led 23-7 in the opening seconds of the second quarter and stayed in front the rest of the way to hand Vanderbilt (10-5, 0-2) its fourth straight loss.

Diamond DeShields had a team-high 16 points for the Lady Volunteers. Jaime Nared scored 12 points, Jordan Reynolds had 11 and Meme Jackson added 10.

Vanderbilt’s LeaLea Carter led all scorers with 17 points. Cierra Walker added 10 points.

 

