King wins fourth straight NWCA National Duals title

FORT WAYNE, IN- Following some history on Thursday, giving head coach Jason Moorman his 100th career victory, the King University women’s wrestling team made more history on Friday afternoon. The Tornado defeated fifth-ranked Campbellsville University 30-11 in the semifinals of the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Duals. King then topped fourth-ranked McKendree University 24-19 in the championship to take home their fourth straight NWCA National Dual title.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: Semifinals: #1 King 30, #5 Campbellsville 11; Finals: #1 King 24, #4 McKendree 19

LOCATION: Fort Wayne Convention Center; Fort Wayne, Ind.

RECORDS: King 11-0; Campbellsville 11-4; McKendree 8-1

HOW IT HAPPENED – #5 CAMPBELLSVILLE

Regina Doi got King off to a solid start, taking a 10-0 technical fall over Ruby Ariosa at 101 pounds.

That was followed by another 10-0 technical fall from Marina Doi over McKenzie Bacich at 109 pounds.

Breonnah Neal made it a 12-0 Tornado lead with a 12-0 technical fall victory over Charlotte Fowler at 116 pounds.

At 123 pounds, Haley Augello earned a 15-5 technical fall victory over Andribeth Rivera.

Following a 7-2 decision from Hanna Grisewood over Koral Sugiyama at 130 pounds, Gabby Garcia gave King a 23-2 lead with 10-0 technical fall victory over Shelby Hall at 136 pounds.

The Tigers then won a matches at 143 and 155 pound before Forrest Molinari defeated Hanna Hall 7-0 at 170 pounds.

Alexis Bleau capped the 30-11 victory with an 8-6 decision over Rebecca Carson at 191 pounds.

KING (10-0) 30, CAMPBELLSVILLE (11-4) 11

101 – No. 2 Regina Doi (KING) tech. fall Ruby Ariosa (CU), 10-0 (KING 4-0)

109 – No. 1 Marina Doi (KING) tech. fall No. 8 McKenzie Bacich (CU), 10-0 (KING 8-0)

116 – No. 1 Breonnah Neal (KING) tech. fall No. 7 Charlotte Fowler (CU), 12-0 (KING 12-0)

123 – No. 1 Haley Augello (KING) tech. fall No. 7 Andribeth Rivera (CU), 15-5 (KING 16-1)

130 – No. 1 Hanna Grisewood (KING) dec. Koral Sugiyama (CU), 7-2 (KING 19-2)

136 – Gabby Garcia (KING) tech. fall No. 3 Shelby Hall (CU), 10-0 (KING 23-2)

143 – No. 1 Kayla Miracle (CU) pinned No. 8 Nicole Joseph (KING), 1:17 (KING 23-7)

155 – Mariah Harris (CU) dec. No. 2 Jessi Kee (KING), 16-11 (KING 24-10)

170 – No. 2 Forrest Molinari (KING) dec. No. 3 Hanna Hall (CU), 7-0 (KING 27-10)

191 – Alexis Bleau (KING) dec. Rebecca Carson (CU) 8-6 (KING 30-11)

HOW IT HAPPENED – #4 McKENDREE

Just as they did in the semifinals, Regina Doi, Marina Doi and Breonnah Neal got King off to a hot start with three straight technical fall victories to give the Tornado a 12-1 advantage.

Regina Doi defeated Coellet Rangel 10-0 at 101 pounds and Marina Doi followed with a 10-0 defeat of Vanessa Ramirez at 109 pounds. At 109 pounds, Neal defeated Theresa Rankin 14-4.

Hanna Grisewood gave King a 17-1 lead when she pinned Alyssa Gonzalez in the first period.

The Bearcats then took a pair of wins at 130 and 136 pounds, cutting their deficit to 18-9.

However, Jessi Kee got King back on the board with a 6-0 win over Jasmine Bailey at 143 pounds before Forrest Molinari clinched the title for the Tornado.

Molinari defeated Alexandria Glaude 6-0 at 155 pounds, giving King a 24-9 lead, clinching the title for King.

The Bearcats took a win at 170 pounds and a win by forfeit at 191 pounds, making the final score 24-19 in favor of the Tornado.

KING (11-0) 24, McKENDREE (8-1) 19

101 – No. 2 Regina Doi (KING) tech. fall Coellet Rangel (MCK), 10-0 (KING 4-0)

109 – No. 1 Marina Doi (KING) tech. fall Vanessa Ramirez (MCK), 10-0 (KING 8-0)

116 – No. 1 Breonnah Neal (KING) tech. fall Theresa Rankin (MCK), 14-4 (KING 12-1)

123 – No. 1 Hanna Grisewood (KING) pinned No. 4 Alyssa Gonzalez (MCK), (KING 17-1)

130 – No. 2 Megan Black (MCK) pinned No. 1 Haley Augello (KING), 3:57 (KING 17-6)

136 – Alexia Ward (MCK) dec. Gabby Garcia (KING), 3-2 (KING 18-9)

143 – No. 2 Jessi Kee (KING) dec. Jasmine Bailey (MCK), 6-0 (KING 21-9)

155 – No. 2 Forrest Molinari (KING) No. 7 Alexandria Glaude (MCK), 6-0 (KING 24-9)

170 – No. 4 Brandy Lowe (MCK) pinned Alexis Bleau (KING), 4:24 (KING 24-14)

191 – No. 5 Janelle Fuamatu (MCK) wins by forfeit (KING 24-19)

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

The victory gives King their fourth straight NWCA National Duals title.

Of the last four titles, King defeated Oklahoma City University 27-19 last season and Oklahoma City 24-17 in 2015. Their first title came in 2014 when they topped Simon Fraser University 21-19.

Courtesy: King Athletics