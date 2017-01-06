Johnson City Police urge drivers to use caution after multi-car accident

By Published: Updated:
fullsizerender

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Area dispatchers and emergency responders are urging everyone use extreme caution on the roads.

fullsizerenderOn Friday Morning a crash occurred on State of Franklin Road in Johnson City around 9:30 a.m.

Johnson City Police, who responded to the crash, said five vehicles were involved in three separate crashes near the Johnson City Medical Center after a bridge had iced over.fullsizerender2

One of those vehicles, a truck, flipped and came to a rest on its side.

It is unknown at this time if there were any serious injuries.

Officers said that roads are being treated but drivers still need to use caution when traveling.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s