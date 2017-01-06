Johnson City Police urge drivers to use caution after multi-car accident

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Area dispatchers and emergency responders are urging everyone use extreme caution on the roads.

On Friday Morning a crash occurred on State of Franklin Road in Johnson City around 9:30 a.m.

Johnson City Police, who responded to the crash, said five vehicles were involved in three separate crashes near the Johnson City Medical Center after a bridge had iced over.

One of those vehicles, a truck, flipped and came to a rest on its side.

It is unknown at this time if there were any serious injuries.

Officers said that roads are being treated but drivers still need to use caution when traveling.

