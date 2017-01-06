JCPD: Man to face multiple charges after crashing vehicle while trying to evade police

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on multiple charges after he reportedly was found asleep at the wheel in his vehicle and then crashed the vehicle trying to evade police.

According a JCPD news release, officers were called to conduct a welfare check on Daniel Pinette, 28, of Johnson City, around 2 a.m. Friday, and found him asleep at the wheel.

When officers made contact with Pinette, he sped off and wrecked his vehicle at the intersection of East Unaka Avenue and Elm Street.

Pinette was reportedly unsteady on his feet. Officers searched his vehicle and found a .22 caliber handgun, 12 grams of crystal methamphetamine and five unknown pills.

Pinette was charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, felony evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a handgun in the commission of a dangerous felony and failure to exercise due care.

He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $27,000 bod.

Pinette was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Friday at 10:30 a.m.

