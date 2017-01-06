FTC issues new criticism of MSHA / Wellmont merger

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) — One week before the state’s deadline to decide on the proposed merger of the region’s two hospital systems, the Federal Trade Commission once again is speaking out against the deal.

Thursday, FTC staff submitted additional comment and analysis of the proposed merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System.

The report was submitted to the Tennessee Department of Health which is the agency in charge of deciding if the two companies should be granted a Certificate of Public Advantage. The COPA is the state’s mechanism for overseeing a healthcare merger that would reduce local competition.

FTC staff once again urged the Commissioner of Health to reject the COPA application saying a Mountain States and Wellmont merger would lead to “significant harm to residents of northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia.” The FTC staff’s stance has been that combining the companies would harm the public by removing competition.

MSHA and Wellmont have publicly committed to millions of dollars in healthcare improvements and cost reductions through the merged company, which is set to be called Ballad Health.

In the latest statement, FTC staff said “the two hospital systems have not shown that this harm would be outweighed by the purported benefits of the merger, or offset by the commitments they have proposed.”

FTC staff publicly opposed the merger in Tennessee and Virginia last year, appearing at public hearings and speaking in opposition to the plan.

MSHA and Wellmont have said the COPA application process is allowable through state law and has been reviewed by federal courts.

“It is telling that the parties seem more focused on encouraging TDH to ignore the comments from FTC staff and others that cast doubt on their claims than addressing the issues that the comments raise,” FTC staff said in the latest public statement on the merger.

The Commissioner of Health has until next Friday to decide on the merger application.

