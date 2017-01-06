Bristol Mall searching for new tenants after Sears closure announcement

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – The Bristol Mall got more bad news this week when they found out that Sears would be closing.

The mall has struggled recently with the rising popularity of outdoor outlet malls and downtown business.

Bristol Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Rhinehart said indoor malls like this one are struggling around the country.

“The Bristol Mall has been around a long time,” Rhinehart said. “If you look at the trends of how those types of indoor malls are going nationwide, this is not that uncommon.”

The mall property was auctioned off last year. Rhinehart said the new owners have been very proactive in trying to revitalize their business.

“They have been talking with the city and others in the community to try to get a good grasp of what the needs are, what would be the best opportunity,” she said. “They want it to be a vital facility again in the future.”

Despite the recent problems, Rhinehart is optimistic about the future of the Bristol Mall. “You always have those ebbs and flows,” she said. “I think you have the right people wanting the right end result who are working diligently on that, and I’m convinced that they will bring that back to life as they have other areas.”

