Wellmont announces acquisition of Takoma Regional Hospital

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday morning, Wellmont Health System officially announced the acquisition of Takoma Regional Hospital.

With 100 hospital beds, Takoma Regional Hospital is now Wellmont’s seventh hospital. Takoma Regional was previously under the ownership of Adventist Health System. The hospital will become fully integrated into Wellmont while retaining the faith-based approach to medicine.

Takoma Medical Associates, an umbrella organization for integrated physicians, also joined the Wellmont Health System. Takoma Regional Hospital has more than 650 providers and support staff, and Takoma Medical Associates has more than 50 providers in 17 specialties.

If the proposed merger of Wellmont and Mountain States Health Alliance is approved, Takoma Regional will become part of the new organization.

Takoma Regional and Takoma Medical Associates will have the opportunity to partner more fully with the trauma centers at Holston Valley Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center and the neonatal intensive care unit at Holston Valley.

“As we enter the next phase, we are thrilled to align with an exceptional health system that also has a proud tradition of delivering excellent care to patients in our region. Together, we will develop innovative solutions that will bolster the quality of care and position our hospital for long-term success,” says Tammy Albright, Takoma Regional’s president.

You can read the full release from Wellmont Health System here:

Ownership of Takoma Regional Hospital has transferred from Adventist Health System to Wellmont Health System. Following completion of all regulatory requirements with the state, Takoma Regional became Wellmont’s seventh hospital and the health system’s fifth in Tennessee. The 100-bed acute care hospital provides Wellmont with another high-quality facility on the western end of the region, and it offers patients seamless access to advanced services from the area’s premier health system. In addition, Takoma Medical Associates, the umbrella organization for integrated physicians, has joined Wellmont. This medical group includes physicians who provide primary care and specialty services such as obstetrics, gynecology, psychiatry, general and orthopedic surgery, neurology, gastroenterology, cardiology, bariatric medicine and podiatry. “We’re excited to add Takoma Regional and Takoma Medical Associates to our family and are ready to work collaboratively with their staff members and physicians to enhance care delivery in our region,” said Bart Hove, Wellmont’s president and CEO. “The hospital and this medical group have produced outstanding results for patients, and the synergy that will result by bringing them into our organization will benefit those we are privileged to serve.” Should the proposed merger of Wellmont and Mountain States Health Alliance receive necessary approvals, Takoma Regional will become part of the new organization. Wellmont has enjoyed a longtime connection with Takoma Regional, which will enable the transition to be completed smoothly. From 2007-2014, Wellmont and AHS jointly owned Takoma Regional, enabling staff members and physicians at the hospital to become familiar with the health system’s organizational structure. Now, the hospital will become fully integrated into Wellmont while retaining the faith-based approach to medicine that has benefited patients considerably. “AHS had a long and proud association with Takoma Regional and the community, but we are now excited to be entering a new chapter as part of Wellmont,” said Tammy Albright, the hospital’s president. “We are confident the hospital will continue to receive excellent stewardship and believe Takoma Regional will continue to positively impact the quality of life in Greene County and surrounding areas.” Albright became Takoma Regional’s new president when Wellmont assumed ownership, but she is well-known at the hospital. She has served in the medical field for 22 years, including the last five years as the hospital’s chief nursing officer. Hove said her selection as the hospital’s leader was an indicator of Wellmont’s recognition of the talent throughout Takoma Regional and the health system’s commitment to retain the leadership, staff members and physicians. Takoma Regional and Takoma Medical Associates will continue to offer a suite of services, including cardiopulmonary care, diabetes management, 3-D mammography, orthopedics, obstetrics, wound care, geriatric behavioral health, occupational medicine, sleep medicine, inpatient rehabilitation, corporate health and imaging. Plus, they will be able to work more closely with providers of other high-level services offered by Wellmont Medical Associates and the Wellmont CVA Heart Institute, as well as the Wellmont Cancer Institute. They will also have the opportunity to partner more fully with the trauma centers at Holston Valley Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center and the neonatal intensive care unit at Holston Valley. Albright said the hospital is prepared to embark on the next chapter as part of Wellmont. “Takoma Regional has been part of Greene County since 1928 and has experienced many changes in the last 88 years that have advanced the quality of care,” Albright said. “As we enter the next phase, we are thrilled to align with an exceptional health system that also has a proud tradition of delivering excellent care to patients in our region. Together, we will develop innovative solutions that will bolster the quality of care and position our hospital for long-term success.” Takoma Regional has more than 650 providers and support staff, and Takoma Medical Associates has more than 50 providers in 17 specialties. Long a leader in the development of electronic medical records, Takoma Regional has also consistently received local and national recognition. Those honors include receiving nine “A” scores in patient safety from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade since 2012. The hospital also received the Women’s Choice Award in 2016 as one of the country’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics. Plus, Takoma Regional was named one of the 50 Great Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker’s Hospital Review for the second straight year in 2016. Two years earlier, Takoma Regional was named a top performer in quality and safety by The Joint Commission in pneumonia, surgical care, stroke and immunization.