JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken to the hospital early this morning after a single vehicle crash on Dry Creek Road in Johnson City.
Officers were dispatched around 4:30 this morning. They say the car hit a ditch and appears to have hit an embankment, then rolled multiple times. Officials say the vehicle landed a quarter mile from where the crash started.
Two people were transported to the hospital, the severity of their injuries is unknown, but officials on scene said they were incoherent.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Two injured in crash on Dry Creek Road, Johnson City
Two injured in crash on Dry Creek Road, Johnson City x
Latest Galleries
-
Two injured in crash on Dry Creek Road, Johnson City
-
Two injured in crash on Dry Creek Road, Johnson City
-
two injured in single vehicle crash in johnson city
-
Frigid northern China hosts snow and ice sculpture festival
-
Frigid northern China hosts snow and ice sculpture festival
-
Frigid northern China hosts snow and ice sculpture festival
-
Photos from head-on crash in Russell County, Va.
-
PHOTOS: Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure after being found
-
Home Depot employees in Kingsport aid homeless veterans with care boxes
-
WJHL’s Elf on the Shelf