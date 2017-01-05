Two injured in crash on Dry Creek Road, Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken to the hospital early this morning after a single vehicle crash on Dry Creek Road in Johnson City.

Officers were dispatched around 4:30 this morning. They say the car hit a ditch and appears to have hit an embankment, then rolled multiple times. Officials say the vehicle landed a quarter mile from where the crash started.

Two people were transported to the hospital, the severity of their injuries is unknown, but officials on scene said they were incoherent.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

