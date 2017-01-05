Torbush releases statement on Losey accepting new position at FBS program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 5, 2017) – ETSU head football coach Carl Torbush confirmed Thursday that the Buccaneers’ offensive line coach Erik Losey has accepted a similar position at a Football Bowl Subdivision school and will be leaving the ETSU program.

Torbush said Losey, a former ETSU standout who joined the program in 2014 and was one of the first assistant coach hires when the program was reinstated, was a great addition to the ETSU coaching staff and wished him nothing but the best in the future.

“Erik did a great job for ETSU, especially being a former player and coming back when we restarted the program,” Torbush said. “This is obviously a step up the ladder from an FCS program to the FBS level. In my opinion, it’s a great opportunity for Erik in his professional career. We appreciate everything he did to develop this program and we wish him nothing but best in the future.”

BY ETSU