Tips for protecting your water pipes during the winter weather

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – The winter weather can mean possible school closings, hot cocoa, and heavy coats – among other things – but it also means that residents need to protect their water pipes. The Johnson City Water and Sewer Services Department released the following tips to help residents protect their pipes. Keep in mind that these precautions are especially important when homeowners are out of town and temperatures are below freezing:

Eliminate drafts – Make sure all doors, windows, garages, and crawl spaces are closed tight.

– Make sure all doors, windows, garages, and crawl spaces are closed tight. Insulate – Be sure to insulate pipes in unheated portions of the house such as exterior walls, crawl spaces, basements, etc. and make sure these areas are dry.

– Be sure to insulate pipes in unheated portions of the house such as exterior walls, crawl spaces, basements, etc. and make sure these areas are dry. Protect meter – Make sure the meter box cover is not broken, missing, or open in order to prevent freezing. You can report missing or broken covers to the Water and Sewer Services Department at (423)461-1645.

– Make sure the meter box cover is not broken, missing, or open in order to prevent freezing. You can report missing or broken covers to the Water and Sewer Services Department at (423)461-1645. Protect outside faucets – Make sure that all outside faucets, sprinkler systems, and garden hoses are disconnected or drained.

– Make sure that all outside faucets, sprinkler systems, and garden hoses are disconnected or drained. Drain pipes if leaving town – When away from home for extended periods and heat is not left on, turn water off at cutoff and drain the lines.

– When away from home for extended periods and heat is not left on, turn water off at cutoff and drain the lines. Leave faucet running – When temperatures reach low teens, leave a very thin stream of water running continuously from at least one tap. It is important to note, however, that faucets left running may have an adverse effect on septic tanks.

– When temperatures reach low teens, leave a very thin stream of water running continuously from at least one tap. It is important to note, however, that faucets left running may have an adverse effect on septic tanks. Open cabinet doors – If a sink is on an outside wall, open vanity or cabinet doors to allow warm air to reach water pipes.

– If a sink is on an outside wall, open vanity or cabinet doors to allow warm air to reach water pipes. Thaw carefully – Use hot air from a hair dryer, vacuum cleaner exhaust, heat tape or light bulb to thaw a frozen pipe. Note: Never use an open flame to thaw a frozen pipe.

Locate shut-off valve – The City’s plumbing code requires a shut-off valve, so it’s a good idea to go ahead and locate where your shut-off valve is inside your home. These are usually located inside near where the main water line enters the house. They may also be located in the basement, beneath the floor, in the garage or utility room.

For more information about water pipe maintenance, contact Water and Sewer Services at (423)461-1645.

