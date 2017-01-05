Three Tri-Cities families receive keys to new homes

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Three families in the Tri-Cities rested a little easier Thursday night knowing that they have a new home to lay their heads down in.

The Appalachia Service Project gave two families in Johnson City and one family in Kingsport the keys to their news homes Thursday afternoon.

ASP partners with several local and national agencies and business as well as private donors to help give families a hand when needed.

Will Crumley, who is Tri-Cities Center Supervisor for ASP, said, “It’s a huge life changing thing and it really takes people out of poverty and out of being trapped in a house they can’t afford to fix properly.”

Once a family submits an application to ASP they are then assessed and according to their needs they can receive repairs to their home. Sometimes that need can even result in the family having a new home built for them.

Crumley also added they are always seeking volunteers. If you would like to help you can visit their website at https://www.asphome.org/

