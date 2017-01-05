Sullivan Co. leaders meet with TDOT, learn proposed road could take a decade to build

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation said a new road Sullivan County leaders hoped to see built in three years could take much longer.

Thursday morning, members of the County’s highway department introduced the plan to TDOT to improve travel routes near the new high school site off Lynn Road.

Several familiar faces, including Sullivan County and Kingsport leaders, school board officials, and members of the County’s highway department filled the room, as TDOT heard their proposal to build a new road, but the state says doing that could take a decade.

“This is a need that’s been recognized,” said Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri.

A need, Belgeri said, for a new road to bypass Interstate 81, extending Highway 357 for 1.3 miles from Exit 63 to Fall Creek Road.

“This would really open up an alternate route that we could make safe for travel,” said Belgeri.

County officials hoped to have the road ready at the same time as the new high school off Lynn Road, which would take a projected three years.

But Thursday, TDOT’s John Barrett said it would take much longer, because projects like this usually take around 10 years.

TDOT also recommended making the new route a priority at the local level.

“Communicating to TDOT it is among the priorities locally is essential,” Barrett said. “It’s something we will consider once it is established as a priority and placed in the long range plan.”

“We are going to emphasize that since this road is important for many reasons, since the school is here that’s one more reason to push the process if we can,” Sullivan County School Board Chairman Michael Hughes said.

Still, Sullivan County leaders remain optimistic.

“We’re going to finish the job and we’re going to get there,” said Hughes.

Belgeri said, “Just because someone says it will take them 10 years that doesnt mean that we have to just give up.”

TDOT said the cost at this stage is very preliminary, but highway department officials said if the county undertook the project instead of the state, the extension would cost them about $5 million.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.