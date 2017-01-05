Milligan College women’s basketball comes up short at Bryan

DAYTON, Tenn. (Jan. 5, 2017) – Two open shots in the closing seconds looked to give the No. 23 Milligan College women’s basketball team another Appalachian Athletic Conference win, but instead the Buffs fell to Bryan College, 51-50, Thursday evening.

On Milligan’s last possession, Mackenzie Raizor had an open look for three from the wing and an offensive rebound gave Lindsee Price a desperation attempt from the top of the key, but both shots went long and Milligan moved to 11-6 (7-2 AAC). The possession came after a huge stop on the other end where Milligan forced a shot clock violation with just under 16 seconds left to set up the final attempt at victory.

Price led Milligan with 13 points while adding eight rebounds. Sarah Robinson scored eight points alongside 10 rebounds, and Hayley Wyrick scored 10 points.

Despite Milligan leading for all but the last minute and a half, the game was close the whole way. Milligan went ahead by its largest lead of seven points early in the second quarter and had a five-point lead with just over two minutes left in the fourth. Bryan (7-8, 5-4 AAC) closed the game on a 6-0 run, ending with a pair of made free throws by Tonesha Allison with 1:19 remaining in the game.

Milligan will be at home on Saturday for its next game when the Buffs face Point University at 2 p.m. inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. After that, Milligan will be home again the following Saturday for an AAC game against St. Andrews University.

BY MILLIGAN