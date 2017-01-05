Milligan College men’s basketball picks up second AAC win in a row

DAYTON, Tenn. (Jan. 5, 2017) – Milligan College’s men’s basketball team traveled to Dayton, Tennessee, to take on Appalachian Athletic Conference rival Bryan College. The Buffaloes are off to a strong start in 2017, as they picked up their second win in a row, downing the Lions 80-65.

Milligan (8-8, 5-4 AAC) exchanged leads with Bryan throughout the first 10 minutes of the game. At the 8:19 mark, a three-point play from Tyler Nichols gave the Buffaloes the lead and they never gave it up. Behind six first half threes, the Milligan built a 40-31 lead heading into the break.

The Lions responded in the second half with a 16-7 run to tie things up at 47. Neither team created much separation over the course of the following possessions.

With 7:12 left to go, the Buffs held on to a four point lead. On the ensuing Buffalo possession, freshman Mike Featherston had two clutch rebounds that resulted in a two-point field goal and a three-pointer, giving the Buffs a nine point lead. Milligan clamped down in crunch time and closed the game out on an 18-7 run.

Four Buffaloes finished the game with double figures. David Casaday led the way with 15 points, followed by Nichols and Bo Pless with 13 and 11 points respectively. Aaron Levarity recorded the first double-double of his career, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Buffs return to action on Saturday for their first home game of 2017. Milligan hosts AAC rival Point University at 4 p.m. following the women’s game.

