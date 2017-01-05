Line-up announced for 21st annual Leon Kiser Memorial Show

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Appalachian Cultural Music Association (ACMA) held a press conference on Thursday morning to announce the honorees and line-up for the 21st annual Leon Kiser Memorial Show.

The show was first held in 1996 was to honor Leon Kiser but he passed away before the show was played.

Organizers decided to go ahead with the show as a memorial to the man who they said made his life about loving and teaching music. The annual event has been going for over twenty years now.

Tammy Kiser, who is Leon Kiser’s daughter, said “Dad was happy all the time. Everywhere that he went people knew him just because of the music.”

Dr. Ralph Stanley along with Ray Dearstone and Allen Hurley are being honored at this year’s memorial show which is being held at The Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts.

Around 18 acts are set to play the show and among those to perform are Ralph Stanley II, Carson Peters, Emi Sunshine and the ETSU Pride Band.

The show will be held on February 18th, at 7 p.m. Organizers said the show will have few surprises in store for those who attend.

“So it’s going to be a sharp start time because you’re going to try and get everybody in here and give you a really good show. They’re going to be a couple surprises for you throughout the show. Be sure to get your tickets soon”, said Rick Dollar, who is an emcee of the event.

Tickets are $15 dollars in advance and $20 dollars at the door. Only 500 tickets are available and organizers said those tickets will go fast.

Proceeds are set to benefit the Mountain Music Museum, Benny Simms Scholarship, and the Leon Kiser Scholarship.

To purchase tickets visit northeaststate.edu/tickets or call 423.354.5169

