KPD needs help identifying K-Mart jewelry thief suspect

Kingsport, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport detectives need help identifying a man they say stole several thousand dollars worth of jewelry from K-Mart.

Police say the incident happened on October 30th at the K-Mart on Stone Drive. An unidentified man took over a hundred silver and gold necklaces after cutting open a locked counter-top display case.

Investigators say the jewelry taken totaled between $5,000 and $8,000 in value.

Police say the suspect then ran and drove away in what they believe to be a green Pontiac Sunfire.

If you have any information that can help police identify the man, you can contact the Kingsport Police Department at 423-246-9111 or 423-229-9429.

