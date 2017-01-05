Kingsport’s Ty Hayworth, Vols’ Dobbs named to AP All-Bowl team

Former Dobyns-Bennett Indian Ty Hayworth finished out his Wake Forest career with a 34-26 win over Temple in the 2016 Military Bowl, and has now been recognized for his efforts in that game.

Hayworth garnered honorable mention honors among offensive linemen when the Associated Press released its 2016 All-Bowl team on Wednesday.

With more than 40 bowl games this year, Hayworth was one of 13 linemen named to the team out of over 400 linemen that played this college postseason.

Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs also received honorable mention All-Bowl team honors for his performance in Tennessee’s 38-24 win over Nebraska in the Music City Bowl.

For a full list of the AP All-Bowl team: http://collegefootball.ap.org/article/usc-bama-and-clemson-star-aps-all-bowl-team

