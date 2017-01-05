Kingsport Police charge man for Sexual Battery incident at fast food restaurant

Courtesy: Kingsport Police
KINGSPORT (WJHL) – Kingsport Police arrested a man they said grabbed a woman’s buttocks while she was at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

Police said the incident happened December 9, 2016, at the Freddy’s located on East Stone Drive.

A 35-year-old female told police that a man who was sitting near her started staring at her.

When she went to the condiment counter, that’s when she said he grabbed her buttocks.

When she turned around, she said he stuck his tongue out and licked his lips.

Investigators said they collected surveillance video from the restaurant and saw 46-year-old Carl Jennings doing what the victim described.

Police said Jennings later confessed to what happened.

Officers arrested Jennings Thursday morning and charged him with Sexual Battery.

He was booked into jail but was soon released after posting a $3,000 bond.

