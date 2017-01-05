Kingsport Carousel offering free rides Saturday

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Carousel is offering free rides on Saturday, January 7.

An anonymous person wanted to sponsor the free rides as part of Kingsport’s Centennial Celebration.

The carousel will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Those in Kingsport say it’s a unique addition to the downtown area and that everyone should stop by to see it.

“There’s so much more than just a ride”, said Engage Kingsport President, Gail Cole. “It’s a piece of art, many pieces of art. Every animal and every sweep animal up in the rafters is a piece of art in itself.”

The Carousel is a volunteer-led project that begs in in 2010 and opened to the public in July 2015.

It’s is located on Clinchfield Street in downtown Kingsport.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.