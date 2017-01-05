KHRA closes Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority has closed its Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list.

The waiting list has reached 2 years, so it’s now closed to new applicants.

The KHRA says public housing is still available for those who need a place to live and they are still accepting applications from those with the highest need. That includes those who are homeless, live in substandard housing, veterans, or who are elderly.

Deputy Director of KHRA, Maria Catron, says this isn’t the first time the waiting list has been closed.

“Typically we see a real need for affordable housing in the region and the area and have consistently carried a pretty long waiting list,” Catron said.

There are 1,100 households currently on the waiting list for the housing choice voucher program.