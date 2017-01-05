Jonesborough P.D. looking to hire a dozen reserve officers

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL)- The Jonesborough Police Department’s officer reserve program has hit its lowest point in recent years and now the department is looking to beef it back up.

Police Chief Ron Street said one of his major priorities since taking office in November is to triple the size of the department’s reserve officers. “Currently, we have seven reserve officers that are on board.” Street said several stand-by officers have left the program over the last few months because of other obligations, leaving the program at its lowest enrollment level in at least a couple years. Street said, “Our goal would be to have 20 reserve officers out there.”

The Jonesborough Police Department has 17 sworn officers, including the chief. Street said more reserve officers would be beneficial to Jonesborough since the force is small and the town draws thousands of people every year for local events. “When they’re working they have the same purpose as a regular full-time, salaried, post-certified law enforcement officer in the state of Tennessee. They have arrest power. They help us with traffic movements, security at major events that occur here in town.” Street said he hopes to have additional reserve officers hired and trained within a couple months.

Anyone interested in applying to the reserve officer program can pick up an application at the Jonesborough Town Hall. For additional information call the police chief’s office at 423-753-1053. For more information on the reserve program click here.

