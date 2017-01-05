Hawkins Co. deputies searching for missing Church Hill man

Jason Anthony Arnold
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 40-year-old man.

According to a HCSO news release, Jason Anthony Arnold, of Church Hill, has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 8 and his family is concerned for his safety. Arnold’s family reported him missing on Dec. 29.

He was reportedly last seen in Mt. Carmel.

Anyone who may have seen Arnold or has information that could help locate him, call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 272-6514 or the Hawkins County Central Dispatch at 272-7121.

