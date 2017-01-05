Former congressman making surprise run for Virginia governor

By Published: Updated:
virginia-state-flag

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello is set to make a surprise entrance into the Virginia governor’s race, according to two Democratic operatives with direct knowledge of Perriello’s plan.

According to the operatives, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Perriello is set to announce his plan to seek the Democratic nomination Thursday.

Perriello didn’t respond to a phone call and text message seeking comment. His decision to run was first reported by The New York Times.

The former one-term congressman from Charlottesville and State Department official’s decision to enter the race shocked Virginia’s political class late Wednesday. Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam has long been considered the presumptive Democratic nominee and Perriello’s kept a tight lid on his interest in running.

A spokesman for Northam did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

