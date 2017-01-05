ETSU drops contest at league leading Mercer, 72-55

MACON, Ga. (January 5, 2017) – On Thursday night inside Hawkins Arena, the ETSU women’s basketball team was unable to overcome a cold shooting fourth quarter as the Buccaneers fell in their Southern Conference opener to league-leading Mercer, 72-55.

In the fourth, ETSU was able to cut the lead to three with eight minutes remaining before Mercer ended the game on a 23-7 run. In the final ten minutes of play the blue and gold were outscored, 23-11.

Senior Shamauria Bridges (Miramar, Fla.) and junior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) each registered 17 points to lead the Bucs. Tarter was one rebound away from clinching her third double-double of the season as the junior guard recorded nine rebounds. For Tarter, it was the 11th straight game she has scored in double figures.

Having not played since November 28 freshman Anajae Stephney (Knoxville, Tenn.) added an instant spark to the Buccaneer offense scoring six points while grabbing two rebounds in 14 minutes played off the bench. In the post, sophomore Raven Dean (Charlotte, N.C.) posted her second straight game with at least eight points and six rebounds, finishing with eight points and eight rebounds against Mercer.

From the three-point line, the Bucs shot a season-low 12.5 percent going 2-of-16 from long distance. At the free-throw line ETSU made 13 free-throws with Tarter leading the way going 7-of-9 from the free-throw line. Overall the Bucs shot 35.7 percent from the field compared to Mercer’s, 42.9 percent.

ETSU has their two-game win streak snapped and drops their overall record to 8-8 and 0-1 in SoCon play. The Bucs continue road conference play on Saturday, Jan.7 in Birmingham, Ala. against the Samford Bulldogs. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m.

Right from the start the SoCon’s second ranked scoring offense jumped on the Bucs as the Bears quickly had a 7-2 lead within the first three minutes. Midway through the first neither team was able to score the basketball as Mercer went 1-of-8 from the field while ETSU went scoreless nearly three minutes. However, the ETSU offense got going near the end of the quarter as the Bucs went on an 8-2 run making five straight field goals to take a 20-17 after ten minutes of play.

ETSU jumped out to their biggest lead of five at the 7:23 mark of the second quarter as the Bucs held Mercer scoreless the first three minutes. After a Mercer timeout midway through the second, the Bears embarked on a quick 6-0 run to regain the lead at 24-23. In the final two minutes of the first half both teams combined to go 4-of-22 as ETSU and Mercer were tied at 32-32.

Back and forth the Bucs and Bears went in the third as neither team was able to pull away. Mercer led by just one at the five minute mark and during the final two minutes went 3-of-3 from the field while the blue and gold went scoreless en route to a 49-44 lead after three quarters of play.

The ETSU offense slowed down in the fourth quarter as the Bucs were outscored 23-11 in the fourth as Mercer ended the game on a 23-7 run going 8-of-13 from the field to clinch the 72-55 victory. During the final six minutes of play, the Bucs registered just one field goal as Tarter converted on a fast break lay-up.

BY ETSU