Delta offering chance to change, or cancel flights from regional airports

Tri-Cities, TN (WJHL) – Delta is now offering waivers for those flying on Friday and Saturday through airports in our region.

Delta says due to winter weather in the Southeast that if customers want to cancel their trip as a result of a flight cancellation or a significant delay they will be able to get a refund.

Delta also says customers can also make a one time change to their ticket free of charge because of the winter weather moving through the Southeast.

Customers traveling through the Tri-cities, Knoxville, Atlanta, Asheville, and Charlotte are all eligible for the refunds and one time changes.

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Southeastern US, we’ve issued a waiver for January 6-7. More here: https://t.co/0soabC8KV8 — Delta (@Delta) January 4, 2017

If you are rescheduling your flight from one of those days you must book it no later than one day after January 10th.

Right now all flights in and out of Tri-cities are on time, but make sure you check your flight before you head to the airport.