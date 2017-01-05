Coast Guard: Fire burns on oil platform in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Coast Guard says it’s responding to a fire on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana.

A Coast Guard news release says the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on an oil platform about 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

The Coast Guard says four people aboard the platform evacuated and were rescued by a supply vessel. No injuries have been reported.

Four vessels are fighting the fire and the cause is under investigation.

An oil platform exploded and sank in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2010, killing 11 workers. Millions of gallons of oil spewed into the Gulf for weeks before the oil well could be capped.

