CLEMSON (WSPA) – Clemson lineman Christian Wilkins has apologized for inappropriately grabbing an Ohio State running back, in an interview with ESPN’s David Hale.

Hale tweeted a quote from Wilkins

Christian Wilkins says he's sorry for the… um… extracurriculars w/Curtis Samuel…. pic.twitter.com/JAnNdrCWpX — David Hale (@DavidHaleESPN) January 1, 2017

“I was being silly, and I apologize for that. It’s stuff you do when you’re competing, and I know that’s not a good look. I apologize for that, and I shook hands with him after the game. There were no hard feelings.”

Copyright 2017 WSPA. All rights reserved.