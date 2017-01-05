Big rig slams into Bristol building, no one hurt

Johnson City, TN (WJHL)  — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a building in Bristol, Tennessee.

Around 6:30 p.m., an 18-wheeler crossed four lanes of traffic and slammed into a building the former Bristol Auto Auction building on West State Street.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer said the westbound truck damaged the front brick wall of the building and shattered a window.

No one was injured including the truck driver who could be seen walking the crash scene.

 

THP said the truck was owned by Shoun Trucking in Bristol.

Another employee of the trucking company told News Channel 11 said he’d been told the driver of the truck fainted before crashing into the building.

