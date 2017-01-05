Armed robbery reported at Roadrunner Market on Highway 107

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning at a convenience store on Highway 107.

According to a WCSO news release, three unidentified male’s wearing masks went inside Roadrunner Market, 2602 Highway 107 in Chucky, and told the clerk to get on the floor.

Deputies said two of the suspects pulled out black framed handguns and demanded access to the safe.

The clerk was reportedly unable to open the safe and the suspects then took cash from the register. The suspects also took around 60 cartons of Newport cigarettes, as well as several cases of beer.

A Jonesborough Police Department canine unit also responded to the scene to assist deputies. The suspects were tracked to a nearby location and it is believed that they left the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 788-1414.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.