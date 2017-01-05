Amidst debate on future of Affordable Care Act, Tri-Cities Congressman introduces plan to repeal it

JOHNSON CITY, TN / WASHINGTON D.C. (WJHL)- A high-stakes debate on Capitol Hill could affect the health care of millions of Americans.

Democrats are trying to save President Obama’s signature healthcare law, while Republicans are vowing to repeal it.

While Tennessee Congressman Phil Roe, a republican from Johnson City, said he has a plan to scrap the Affordable Care Act, Thursday on Capitol Hill, Virginia Democrat Senator Tim Kaine pushed for an amendment that would slow down republican efforts to repeal and replace it.

“There is no reason, while we acknowledge the need for improvement, to repeal a law outright without having a sense of what the replacement would be because by doing so what we do is create chaos,” Kaine said.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said this year lawmakers will act on replacing president Obama’s healthcare law with a Republican alternative, but that replacement is yet to be revealed.

“We have a plan to replace it, we have plenty of ideas to replace it, and you’ll see as the weeks and months unfold what we are talking about,” Ryan said.

Roe is sponsoring a bill he says would do away with the Affordable Care Act.

“We’re going to develop an off-ramp, a way that we can go away a transition away from Obamacare plan into a more patient centered plan,” Roe said.

Highlights laid out in roe’s American Health Care Reform Act include:

Fully repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, taking effect January of next year

Allowing tax deductions for people with qualifying insurance plans

Allowing people to shop across state lines for insurance

Ensuring access for people with preexisting conditions

“It’s taken six years, seven years to get here, it’s going to take us two to three to transition away,” Roe said.

But Democrats like Kaine are pushing for amendments to protect the current healthcare law.

“It would seek to protect what we have, protect coverage, protect cost, protect quality by making it harder to enact legislation that would strip these important items away from tens of millions of Americans. We should be sitting down at the table to talk about reforms. So many of us want to do that but we should not be rushing into a repeal that would jeopardize people’s lives,” Kaine said.

Lawmakers have until the end of the month to submit legislation repealing major parts of the health care law.

