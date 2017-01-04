Wise Co. deputies search for suspect in Fas Mart armed robbery

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trying to find the suspect in an armed robbery that happened at Fas Mart on Coeburn Mountain Road near Wise, Va. Tuesday night.

According to a news release, a man armed with a handgun went into the store just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. He was reportedly wearing a black mask and a dark blue Aeropostale hoodie.

The suspect — a white male — was described as being between 5-foot-7 inches to 6-foot tall, with a stocky build.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man took an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes.

He reportedly ran from the store traveling east on Route 646 in the direction of Pole Bridge Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 1-276-328-9647 or email crimetips@wiseco.net.

