Trump to name Tennessee’s Bill Haggerty ambassador to Japan

Nashville, TN — The former Tennessee Commisssioner of Economic Development is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Ambassador to Japan, multiple reports said Wednesday night.

Nashville businessman Bill Hagerty could be announced as Trump’s pick for the key diplomatic role later this week, according to a report in The Tennessean.

Reuters says Hagerty, who is director of appointments to Trump’s transition team, spent seveal years in Japan working for a consulting firm.

Hagerty, a former supporter of Jeb Bush’s Presidential campaign, was considered a possible candidate for Tennessee Governor, The Tennessean reported Wednesday night.

