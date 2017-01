CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Within the next five months, President-elect Donald Trump could appoint a majority of the board for

the Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation’s largest government-owned utility. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports three

Democratic members of the board, including Chairman Joe Ritch, are leaving the board Tuesday after the Republican-controlled

Senate failed last year to confirm President Barack Obama’s reappointment of the three directors.