Suspect Sought in Deli Robbery

WISE, VA (WJHL) – Investigators in Southwest Virginia are on the lookout for a person they say robbed a deli.

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office the incident took place at around 10pm Tuesday night at the Mountain Top Deli on Coeburn Mountain Road.

The person walked into the deli with a weapon and demanded money, investigators said.

The suspect was able to get away with an undetermined amount of cash before leaving on foot.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 276-328-3756.

