Sullivan Co. leaders want to build road near new high school site, meeting with TDOT Thursday

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County leaders want road improvements around the location for its new high school off Lynn Road.

County leaders and highway and school department officials will meet with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to talk about a new road they hope to see built.

A few weeks ago, Sullivan County commissioners voted to pass a multi-million dollar school facilities plan.

But some community members there that morning weren’t happy with the outcome. A few feared for students getting to the county’s new high school site on Lynn Road.

“Kids do not need to be on the interstate driving,” said Ronda Goode following the meeting.

‘The parents concern about their children traveling Interstate 81 it has just enhanced the idea,” said Public Information Officer for the Sullivan County Highway Department, Chris Salley.

It’s an idea for a new road that Sullivan County highway officials will propose to TDOT Thursday morning.

‘The idea is to connect highway 357 at the exit 63 off the interstate – we want TDOT to connect that up with Fall Creek Road,” said Salley.

Salley said the new route is needed and will allow drivers to bypass Interstate 81.

Thursday, Salley said he’s hoping for “a positive move forward on this project, get some good positive results from TDOT.”

Salley also said meetings like this typically happen in more of a business-like setting, but Thursday the public is invited to view the proposal.

The meeting will be at the Sullivan County courthouse at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.