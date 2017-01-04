Snow Preparations Underway in Tri-Cities Region

Mike Jock
Truck driver Mike Jock, of Newark, Del., unloads ice-melt in Towson, Md., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. The northern mid-Atlantic region, including Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia, is preparing for a weekend snowstorm that is now forecast to reach blizzard conditions. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Road crews are gearing up across the Tri-Cities region in preparation for the chance of snow.

Many city officials said they have resources on hand in case winter precipitation does occur.

Johnson City have 3,700 tons and Kingsport has 3,500.

Bristol Virginia is said to also be prepared. According to the Virginia State Department of Transportation there is more than 652,000 tons of salt, sand and treated abrasives available for snow removal across the state.

The 12 county Bristol district have also set aside nearly $19.5 million dollars for winter weather response.

Road crews in Johnson City said they use up to 800 tons everything they have to clear the streets. Kingsport road crews have said they re-order more salt from Knoxville when they begin to treat the roads.

