Slammin’ Sammy’s will soon sling sandwiches in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Slammin’ Sammy’s Sandwiches is in the process of finalizing their new business on West Walnut Street in downtown Johnson City.

The restaurant will open at the former Alley Kats sandwich shop location at 803 West Walnut Street.

Co-owner Logan McMeans said this process has taken some time, but that it is a dream come true.

He said the business has grown exponentially and that they really need a bigger location than the food truck they currently operate out of.

They plan is to have the business open by the last week of January or the first week of February.

“McMeans said, “We are just finalizing all of our final permits and stuff right now. We are just a couple of weeks away from the open.”

They will be having open interviews on January the 9th between the houses of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McMeans said the restaurant plans to hire 10-11 people.

The restaurant will also serve local craft beer as well as domestic and imports.

McMeans said he wants the establishment to be a place where folks can come and have good food as well as a good time.

The restaurant said they will announce the grand opening soon.

