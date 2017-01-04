Sears Holdings announces multiple Sears, Kmart closures; 3 local stores impacted

(WJHL) – Sears Holdings announced Wednesday that more than two dozen Sears stores and more than 70 Kmart stores will be closing this spring, impacting three stores in our region.

According to a statement on their website, the company announced that 26 Sears stores would be closing this spring, as well as 78 Kmart stores.

The Sears stores impacted in our region include the following locations:

Kingsport – 2101 Fort Henry Drive

Bristol, Va. – 500 Gate City Highway

The Kmart store in Morristown, located at 305 W. Economy Road, will also close.

Wednesday’s announcement follows a Dec. 27 announcement indicating that 16 Sears stores and 30 Kmart stores would close this spring.

The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

According to the statement, liquidation sales will start as early as Jan. 6 at all closing stores.

To see the full statement and the list of stores closing, click here.

